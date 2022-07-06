Twitter Moves Karnataka HC To Revoke Centre's Order To Block Accounts; Challenges 39 URLs

Twitter's petition challenging the Centre's orders to take down content under the new Information Technology rules has been accessed by Republic. The microblogging site has moved the Karnataka High Court saying the order is an abuse of power by the office.

The social media platform has challenged an order issued by the government in June 2022, terming the blocking orders "overbroad and arbitrary".

"Twitter, INC. challenges certain blocking orders or parts thereof in paragraph 2 below ("Blocking Orders") issued by the Respondents under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). Vide these blocking Orders, Respondents have directed the petitioner to block for access by public, certain information which includes suspension of whole accounts on www.twitter.com," the plea said.

Twitter challenges 39 URLs in Karnataka HC

According to the petition, from February 2, 2021, till February 28, 2022, the Centre had asked to block 1474 accounts and 175 tweets. "Only a total of 39 URLs are being challenged by the petitioner in the present petition," it added.

The petition stated that several blocking orders were issued under section 69A but failed to demonstrate how the content falls within those grounds or how the said content is violative of section 69A.

"The Blocking orders fall foul of Section 69A both substantively and procedurally and ought to be quashed. In the alternative, the respondent be directed to modify the blocking orders to identify specific tweets that are violative of Section 69A and revoke the account suspension," the plea said.

The plea filed by Advocate Manu Kulkarni has sought Karnataka HC to direct respondents to modify the blocking orders to the account-level directions and instead identify specific tweets which are violative of Section 69A of the IT Act with reasons. It also sought to quash 10 blocking orders.

"Pass any such further orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper the interests of justice and equity," the plea said.