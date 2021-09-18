'Two Adults Have The Right Of Choice Of Partner Irrespective Of Religion': Allahabad HC

Providing protection to an interfaith couple of Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Friday restated that two adults have full rights to choose whom they want to marry, irrespective of the faith and religion of the couple. The court also observed that no one, including their parents, can object to their decision.

The judgement was passed by the Division Bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Deepak Verma, who stated, "It cannot be disputed that two adults have the right of choice of their matrimonial partner irrespective of the religion professed by them. As the present petition is a joint petition by the two individuals who claim to be in love with each other and are major, therefore, in our considered opinion, nobody, not even their parents, could object to their relationship."

The petition was filed by Shifa Hasan and her partner, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, claiming that they were in love and living together of their own will. They complained that their family members were objecting to their relationship and were creating problems in their peaceful living.

After hearing all sides, the court granted protection to the couple. The court also ordered Gorakhpur police to ensure that the petitioners were not harassed by the girl's father or any other person connected to the couple.

Hasan also stated in this petition that she had also applied for conversion from Islam to Hinduism. The District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, had requested a report on this from the concerned police station.

Previously, in a similar petition last year, Allahabad HC ruled that the right to choose a life partner “irrespective of religion” is intimately connected to the right to life and personal liberty. The observations were made by Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal, who quashed an FIR filed by a man against his daughter's husband, whom she married after converting to Islam.

“Interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of the two individuals,” the Allahabad High Court had said in its judgement as reported by PTI.

Image: Representative Image