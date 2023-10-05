Two Aides Of Bambiha Gang Arrested, Four Weapons Recovered

In another major breakthrough in nabbing gangsters, Punjab police have arrested two associates of Bambiha gang on Wednesday. The arrested gangsters have been identified as Avtar Singh alias Gora and Ajay Kumar alias Preet Sharma.

According to the police, Avtar and Ajay were providing weapons, shelter and logistics support to Bambiha gang members and shooters. Avtar was declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a murder case.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered four pistols, eight magazines and 16 rounds from the procession of the arrested accused. The operation was carried out by the anti-gangster task force and SAS Nagar police. The arrested accused were getting the directions of the Bambiha gang to carry out the tasks.

Commenting on the arrests, DGP, Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav, said, “Bambiha gang members were getting the logistics from Avtar and Ajay to shooters and other gangsters. Bambiha gang was actively involved in several terrorist activities through several aides, whereas Avtar and Ajay were getting directions from the gang handlers to provide shelter and logistics to its members. Police are investigating the matter further to track the chain of Bambiha gang members to halt the terror activities.”