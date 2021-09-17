Two Arms Suppliers Who Helped Gangster, Held By Special Cell; 30 Guns Recovered

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two members of an interstate arm supplier gang that had been helping NCR based gangsters by providing them firearms.

DCP of Pramod Kushwaha said that Shivam Sharma and Krishan Kumar, two key members of the gang were held following a tip-off. A total of 30 guns and 80 live cartridges were recovered from them.

The official said that Inspector Shiv Kumar and Karamvir Sigh had got a tip-off about the accused person and their hideout. A team under ACP Attar Singh was formed to arrest the duo.

"Both were held from a nearby area of ISBT during the intervening night of 14 and 15 September. Firearms and live cartridges were recovered from them," said Mr Kushwaha.

The official said that in the recent past, several illegal firearms syndicates have been identified for being indulging in the supply of firearms and ammunition to the gangsters and hardened criminals of Delhi NCR and adjoining states after procuring firearms from manufactures of MP.

Their team had been working on them for a long time. Discreet surveillance was mounted on movements and illegal activities of the members of one such syndicate. A specific Information was also received on 14 September that two members of this syndicate namely Shivam and Krishan had collected the consignment of firearms and ammunition from an arms supplier of MP and both would be arriving at a spot near ISBT Anand Vihar to hand over the delivery of the weapons to one of their contacts.

A trap was laid and both were held. Both told the cops that they have been supplying firearms to gangsters for the last four years. As of now, they have supplied 600 firearms to different gangsters.

The accused have been booked under stringent provisions of the arms (Amendment) Act 2019, having minimum punishment of ten years which has been extendable up to life imprisonment.

