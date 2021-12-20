Last Updated:

Two Arrested For Celebratory Firing During Wedding In UP

Two people were arrested for allegedly firing celebratory gunshots at a wedding function in Kalyanpuri village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India

The incident took place on Sunday during a wedding ritual, they said.

A case was registered against Sonu and Monu, and they were arrested by the police which seized a pistol used for firing, they added. 

