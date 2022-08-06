Two Arrested For Raping 22-yr-old Woman In Delhi's Pitampura

Two men, including a spa centre manager, were arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman after offering her spiked drink, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area.

On receiving information regarding the incident on Thursday, Police reached the spot where the victim, along with her husband, was present outside the spa centre and complained against its manager and one more person for sexually assaulting her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

"The woman stated that on July 30, she joined the spa centre and on Thursday around 6 pm, one person came there along with manager Rahul and demanded sexual favours," the DCP said.

According to the complainant, the manager offered her cold drink, consuming which she felt dizzy and later both the men raped her.

A case under sections 354A, 328 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and both the accused have been arrested, Rangnani said.

The accused were identified as Rahul (21), a resident of Jawalapuri Camp number 4, and client Satish Kumar (48), a resident of Nizampur.

According to a statement, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the incident. "The DCW received a complaint from a woman alleging gangrape with her in a spa. She informed that on Thursday, the manager of the spa introduced her to a client and gave her a drink laced with intoxicants, after which the manager and the client raped her," the statement said.

In the notice sent to the police, the DCW sought a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the matter.

Further, the Commission has enquired from MCD and Delhi Police whether the spa has a valid license, and if it does not, then how was it allowed to operate.

"The owners have a licence from the MCD, and the concerned civic agency has been intimated to cancel the license and seal the premises," police said.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered against the Ocean Spa Centre for violation of guidelines and the owners of the spa centre Brij Gopal (49) and Sandeep (48) have been arrested, police said. Further preventive action under sections 107/150 CrPC has been taken against them, police added.

