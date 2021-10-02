Two Arrested For Robbing Group Of Friends In Northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a group of friends at gun-point in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav (31), a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Luvkush, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, they said.

Police received a PCR call on September 27 regarding robbery at gun-point. They reached the spot at Rani Bagh, where complainant Abhishek Jain said that he, along with his group of friends, had come for dinner at one of his friends' house, police said.

When they came outside to return to their homes, three persons came on a motorcycle and the pillion rider snatched the purse of the wife of his friend. However, another friend of Jain, Deepak Mahajan, caught the shirt of the accused, following which their motorcycle lost balance and the riders fell on the road, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, the accused took out guns, robbed their belongings and sped away from the spot.

During investigation, police nabbed Gaurav and Luvkush on Thursday from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The accused persons disclosed that they, along with their associate Sagar Sai, committed the robbery. Sai has already been apprehended in Moti Nagar, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Luvkush said that he met Gaurav through his associate Sai. They used to commit robberies and snatchings on motorcycles, which were also stolen.

Luvkush used to steal bikes as he is fond of riding motorcycles. Sai took advantage of his skill and started using the motorcycles to commit the crime. After committing snatchings, they used to abandon the motorcycle and steal another, police said.

Sai was arrested on February 7 and was released from jail on August 25. While he was in jail, Luvkush and Gaurav used to commit crime to fulfill the requirements of Sai in jail and for his bail, police said.

Gaurav is also wanted in a murder case in Mawana police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

One sophisticated country-made firearm with two live cartridges, two mobile phones, two gold chains and three two-wheelers were recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused have also been found involved in 27 other cases of snatchings, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)