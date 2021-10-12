Two Arrested From Himachal Pradesh For Robbing Bank In Haryana's Karnal

The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two people from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint in Karnal district last week, officials said.

Two countrymade pistols, 10 cartridges, Rs 2,84,500 cash and a motorcycle used in committing the crime were seized from their possession, a police spokesperson said here.

On October 5, three armed robbers allegedly robbed Rs 10.64 lakh cash from the bank in Karnal's Nissing, he said.

The arrested duo were identified as Ankur, alias Rinku, of Panipat district and Vikas, alias Kashu, of Karnal, the official said, adding that there were rewards of Rs 50,000 on each one of them.

"Bank staff had told the police that three unidentified armed persons entered the branch at around 3.45 pm on October 5, looted Rs 10,64,000 at gunpoint and fled on a motorcycle," he said.

Five police teams were constituted to work on the case. Based on intelligence and other inputs, police tracked the two accused in Kala Amb of Himachal Pradesh, the spokesman added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that after committing the crime, the accused rented rooms at different places in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The third accused has already been identified, and efforts are on to arrest him, the official added.

