Two Arrested In Kolkata For Duping Haryana Man Over Army Job

Two persons were arrested from Pragati Maidan area in east Kolkata for allegedly duping a man from Haryana on the pretext of giving him a job in the Army, police said on Thursday.

The man paid lakh of rupees to the accused persons for the job, and was given a fake appointment letter, they said.

The arrests were made by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police after the man's father, a former Defence personnel, filed a complaint.

The incident had happened in 2019 when the man came to Kolkata to appear for a recruitment test and met one of the accused persons.

"His father got a call from one of the two accused persons. He was asked to come to Kolkata and pay them. In the process, he handed over the money and was given an appointment letter, which they found to be fake. Then, they contacted the Defence Ministry," a police officer said.

Following this, they lodge a complaint with Kolkata Police, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)