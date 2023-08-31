Two Arrested Over Murder Of Amazon Manager In Northeast Delhi

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of a senior manager of e-commerce giant Amazon and injuring his uncle in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Thursday.

Bilal Gani (18), a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura, was apprehended near Signature Bridge around 2 am on Thursday by the northeast district police, while Mohammad Sameer alias Maya was nabbed by the Special Cell Wednesday night, they said.

Harpreet Gill (36) and his 32-year-old maternal uncle Govind Singh were shot at and injured around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in the Subhash Vihar area in northeast Delhi when the two were out on a motorcycle. Gill was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two were on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

According to the police, accused Gani and his associates Sameer (18), Sohail (23), Mohammad Junaid (23) and Adnan (19) were partying in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

Around 10.30 pm, they decided to step out for a ride on two scooters. They stopped at a few places and finally started riding on a narrow lane, Tirkey said.

Gill and Singh, riding in the same lane, wanted the accused to stop and give them a way. Gani and his associates became aggressive and Junaid slapped Singh. When Gill and Singh tried to get down to speak with the accused, Sameer opened fire at the two, aiming at their heads, the DCP said.

He said the accused were identified after scanning the footage of CCTVs installed in the area.

Efforts are on to apprehend the other accused, Tirkey said, adding further investigation is underway.

According to the police, Gani, who worked at a welding shop in Bhajanpura, turned 18 on Sunday. In 2022, he was involved in a murder as well as a robbery case in Bhajanpura. Being a minor at that time, he managed to come out of the Children's Observation home, police said. PTI NIT AQS