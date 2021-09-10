Two Assam Govt Officials Held On Bribery Charges

Two Assam government officials were arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday while allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

While a Superintendent of Excise was apprehended in Kokrajhar, a head assistant of a school was arrested in Hojai, he said.

The Excise superintendent was caught red-handed by the Vigilance team while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant, who manages a wine shop.

The official received the bribe at his rented house near MRM Hospital, Kokrajhar, from where he was apprehended at around 5.15 pm, the spokesperson said.

"The bribe money was recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses and a case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station and investigation started," he added.

In the other incident, another trap was laid in Lanka in Hojai district which led to the arrest of a head assistant of Lanka High School while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

"The accused person had demanded the bribe from a retired teacher for processing his leave encashment matter. He was caught red-handed in front of the school," the spokesperson said.

The bribe money was seized from the accused and investigation launched into the case registered in the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)