Two Bangladeshi Terrorists At Large; West Bengal Police On Alert, Monitoring The Situation

In a major potential terrorist threat emanating from West Bengal, two terrorists from Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) escaped from local custody in Bangladesh in very close proximity to the Indian territory in West Bengal and are at large.

According to sources, they are the residents of Dinajpur from across the border, very close to the South and North Dinajpur in Bengal, which are very sensitive areas with porous borders.

‘Two terrorists at large’

One of the terrorists who fled from Dhaka is the dreaded Abu Sadiq, involved in several LeT and Anasarullah Bangla, JMB activities in Dhaka, and India is concerned because he is a resident of India. The second terrorist, Mainul Hasan Shamim first participated in Jihadi activities in 2014 and connected with a terrorist while learning English at a coaching centre.

The Bangladeshi authorities are not ruling out any possibility about the convicted terrorists, on whom an award of ₹10 lakhs is already announced. As per the Republic TV report, if they manage to sneak into Dinajpur or Kolkata, Malda it will be difficult for intelligence officers to nab them.

Matter of concern for India

India shares multiple porous border areas with Bangladesh and thus the instance of the two terrorists now at large is a matter of serious threat for India, because if they manage to enter the Indian territory through the border or the port, they tend to mix with the local populace, making it difficult for the security agencies to track them.

According to the senior West Bengal police officials, they are aware of and are monitoring the situation. Earlier too, Abdul Majed, one of the last remaining killers of Bangladesh's father of the nation PM Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was arrested in Kolkata in 2020.

Killers of Bangladeshi American blogger flee from court premises

In a shocking development on Sunday, November 20, two Islamist militants with the help of unidentified bikers escaped dramatically from the premises of a crowded Dhaka Metropolitan Judges Court complex. The bike riders sprayed some chemicals on police and created a smoke screen before whisking away the convicts, who were sentenced to death for killing prominent Bangladeshi-American secular blogger Avijit Roy and his publisher.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, hours after the incident, informed reporters that a nationwide alert has been issued to recapture them. An investigation was also launched to look into the security lapse.

At all the entry and exit points of the country, a red alert has been issued by the Center. Kamal further added that law enforcement agencies have been asked to heighten the surveillance at the border areas so that the convicts can't leave Bangladesh.

IMAGE: PTI/Representational