Two Brothers Arrested For Killing Man At Birthday Party In Thane's Mumbra

Two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man, a police official said.
The murder took place in Mumbra after a birthday party in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.
"The victim and the accused siblings had an argument after a drinking session. The accused stabbed Uday Kadam to death. Both have been arrested and charged with murder," the Mumbra police station official said.
