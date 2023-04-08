Last Updated:

Two Brothers Arrested For Killing Man At Birthday Party In Thane's Mumbra

According to police, two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mumbra

Image: Representative


Two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man, a police official said.

The murder took place in Mumbra after a birthday party in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

"The victim and the accused siblings had an argument after a drinking session. The accused stabbed Uday Kadam to death. Both have been arrested and charged with murder," the Mumbra police station official said. 

READ | Maharashtra: More than 60 persons suffer food poisoning at religious event in Nashik
READ | Pass on govt benefits to home-buyers: Maharashtra CM Shinde to builders at property event in Thane
READ | New Wi-Fi-equipped Library inaugurated in Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli in Maharashtra
READ | Bus falls into ditch in Maharashtra's Pune; one dead, 22 injured

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT