Madhya Pradesh: Two Cops And One Driver Attacked By Sand Mafia In Dewas

A driver of Kannod Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and two police personnel were injured after they were attacked while attempting to stop a tractor-trolley laden with illegal sand, in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. During the attack one of the police personnel was gravely injured and is undergoing treatment. The police have registered an FIR and will arrest all the accused involved in the attack, Suryakant Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"We have identified five people. An FIR is being registered and all of them are being arrested," said Suryakant Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP).

Kannod, SDOP, Brijesh Kushwaha was conducting checking with his team in Satwas police station area of Dewas district when he stopped a tractor-trolley loaded with sand, following which the police team was attacked, as per reports.

(With inputs from ANI)