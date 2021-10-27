Two Cops Suspended In Doon

Two police men including a sub-inspector were suspended in Dehradun on charges of registering a false case against a businessman and demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from his elder brother.

Sub-inspector Dipak Maithani and Constable Trepan Singh of Dharmawala police post were suspended with immediate effect by Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri. The penal action was taken against the two cops on DGP Ashok Kumar's direction.

Rakesh Singh, a businessman from Vikasnagar area of the district, had approached the DGP on Tuesday with a complaint accusing Maithani and Singh of registering a false case against him under the Excise Act, beating him and demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh from his elder brother on the phone.

The complainant even produced an audio clip in support of his charges on the basis of which the DGP asked the SSP to order their immediate suspension besides having an enquiry into the allegations conducted by a gazetted officer.

