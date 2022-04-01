Two Criminals Held After Gunfight With Cops In Noida: Police

Two alleged criminals involved in several cases of robbery were arrested after a gunfight with the police in Noida in which the duo suffered bullet injuries, officials said on Friday.

The gunfight took place late Thursday evening during a police check in the Phase 2 area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

“The accused were on a motorcycle. On being asked to stop for inquiry, they sped away. The police party chased them and a gunfight ensued in which both of them got injured and were held,” Elamaran said.

The accused were identified as Sumit and Danish, both residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, he said.

Two illegal firearms along with some ammunition and seven stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police said.

According to the police, Danish has at least eight FIRs lodged against him in various police stations of the district while Sumit has been booked in six cases.

A fresh FIR was lodged against the duo and they have been remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

