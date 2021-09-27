Two Cyber Fraudsters Associated With Nigerian Gang Held In UP

Two members of a Nigerian gang of cyber scammers were arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1 lakh from Goa Chief Secretary's bank account, police said in Bareilly on Monday.

The Goa Police had recently informed that the email ID of the chief secretary, Praimal Rai, had been hacked and later Rs 1 lakh was fraudulently transferred into the account of one Shivkumar, a resident of Dhantiya, and Gulab Gaus of Harharpur Matkli of Hafizganj, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

A joint team of Bareilly and Goa Police arrested both the accused from Cibiganj area on Sunday night and they will be taken to Goa on transit remand, the SSP said.

According to police, Shivkumar has admitted that he works for a Nigerian gang of thugs based in Delhi and that the gang leader trusts him as he is well versed in online banking and Ghulam Gaus is also linked to the business.

Shivkumar also said that he has got opened dozens of accounts in the name of unemployed youth and women in rural areas luring them with 10 per cent commission.

During interrogation, they said their gang members, after hacking the email, collected the bank account details and transferred money online into their accounts, police added.

