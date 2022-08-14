Two Days After Nadeem's Arrest, UP ATS Arrests Another JeM-linked Terrorist

In a big success for the security forces, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) has nabbed another terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) from Kanpur. The UP ATS has arrested Habibul Islam alias Saifullah, suspected of creating at least 50 virtual IDs for many terrorists including Pakistani and Afghani militants. Habibul is said to be connected to many handlers sitting in Pakistan and Afghanistan through social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, sources told Republic.

His name surfaced after the ATS arrested JeM terrorist Muhammad Nadeem on August 12. Saifullah's name came to light from the investigation of this case and the preliminary interrogation of Nadeem. He was brought to Kanpur from Fatehpur on the instructions of the investigator. After being arrested by the Interrogation Field Unit Kanpur, Habibul Islam admitted that he knew Nadeem, and both were linked to the same terror network-- Jaish-e-Muhammad.

JeM terrorist arrested by UP ATS

On Friday, the ATS nabbed Muhammad Nadeem (25), a JeM and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan-linked terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur averting a major crisis ahead of Independence Day. According to UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, Muhammad Nadeem was planning on conducting terrorist activities in many places of the state and was in touch with Pakistani handlers online.

Discussing Nadeem's activities, UP ADG Prashant Kumar revealed in 2018 that he came in contact with Hakimullah and Saifullah, members of JeM in Pakistan, who helped him train for lone-wolf attacks, as well as to create improvised explosive devices (IED). While staying in touch with several handlers across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he used fake IDs to hide his digital footprint.

After the arrest from Saharanpur, Republic Media Network learnt that the UP ATS also recovered some documents as well as chats and voice messages about the action plans prepared for the alleged task of killing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Muhammad Nadeem was allegedly in direct contact with members of JeM to discuss the plan to kill Nupur Sharma. According to preliminary investigations, the terrorist has been in touch with various terrorist organizations since 2018, proof of which were gathered through social media by the police.