Two Delhi Ex-policemen Get Four-year Jail Term For Corruption

The Police must uphold the law and not perform as a wolf in sheep's clothing, a Delhi court noted on Sunday while sentencing two ex-policemen in Delhi to four-year rigorous jail for compromising a gang rape case by demanding a bribe from a businessman. SHO Shahstra Bahu Yadav and ASI Dilip Singh Chauhan were convicted and awarded the jail term by Special Judge Kiran Bansal which also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakhs on them.

"Prosecution has succeeded in proving their case beyond any reasonable doubt that accused Dilip Singh Chauhan hatched a criminal conspiracy with co­-accused Shashtra Bahu Yadav, the then SHO to extort the bribe from the complainant Naresh Gupta, and accepted a bribe from him," the court noted while convicting them.

Pradeep Rana, who appeared the victim businessman, had produced several evidence against the corrupt police officials. Rana contended that his client was harassed, and money was extorted from him by the accused police personnel. After going through the evidence, the court got convinced that the businessman was a victim and had been harassed by police personnel. The court held the officials guilty and noted a 'Power-Packed Police Performance' to create pressure on the victim.

"The convicts, after creating panic and threatening atmosphere, gave an impression to the complainant that they could save his honour and demanded illegal gratification for the same. Such instances are classic examples of why the police force is no more considered as a protector and even a knock by police officials at the door of a respected person is considered shameful in society. The convicts being police officials were expected to do their duties to uphold the law, but far from performing their duty, they turned out to be wolf in sheep's clothing," the court said.

The case

The victim, who lived in Jehangir Puri had two domestic helpers, a girl and a boy. In 2009, the girl ran away but was traced. Later, the accused Dilip Singh Chauhan, Head constable, sent a notice to the businessman to join the probe. But before he could appear before the police, Shahstra Balu, SHO Jehangir Puri Police station, Dilip, and seven other people reached his house in the wee hours and threatened him. They told him that if Rs 10 lakh were not paid to them, they would lodge a gang rape case (of his domestic help) against him. The amount was negotiated to 8 lakh, and Rs 7 lakhs were paid. However, even after getting money, they filed a case against him to extort more money. After this, the victim lodged a case against them.

Acquittal of businessman

During the trial, a Delhi court acquitted the businessman of rape charges. In the meantime, the case against SHO and then HC was transferred to the Crime Branch, then the Vigilance department, and finally, the anti-corruption unit did the investigation and the officers were found guilty. Pradeep Rana, the defense counsel, says that his client is no more in the world, but his soul will be happy that justice has finally been delivered.

