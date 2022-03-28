Two Delhi HC judges take oath of office

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Two new Delhi High Court judges on Monday took oath of office, taking the total strength of the court to 35.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justices Poonam A Bamba and Swarana Kanta Sharma, who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court earlier this month.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the court of Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 1, had approved the proposal for elevation of Justices Bamba and Sharma, who were serving as judicial officers in the Delhi High Court.

The central government had notified the appointment of Justices Bamba and Sharma, in that order of seniority, on March 24.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the high court to 35, which includes nine women judges, against a sanctioned strength of 60. PTI ADS DV DV

