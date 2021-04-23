Two Delhi Hospitals Move HC As Oxygen Supply Depletes; HC Asks To 'contact Nodal Officer'

Two more Delhi-based hospital Bram Health-care Private Limited and Batra Hospital & Medical Research on Friday, approached the Delhi High Court seeking additional oxygen supply. The two hospitals have sought suply of 125-150 cylinders each, adding that the Delhi govt's nodal officer was not responding. At least six hospitals have moved the High Court till date, seeking additional oxygen supply as mere hours of supply were left.

Two Delhi hospitals move HC for oxygen

Delhi High Court notes that there is an improvement in supply of oxygen but there is some shortage of 100 MT per day in the national capital. — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Briefing the HC on the meeting between PM Modi and all state CMs on the oxygen crisis, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that PM has directed every state not to interfere with free flow of oxygen. He also suggested that hospitals should move Delhi nodal officer for Oxygen supply first. Heeding to SG's input, the Delhi High Court urged the hospitals to contact the nodal officer, while advising the state govt to circulate 3-4 more numbers for such emergencies.

On Thursday, Delhi govt's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered regulation as per allocation orders issued by Govt from time to time. DDMA has deputed three IAS officers - Ashish Verma, Udit Prakash Rai and Vijay Bidhuri for ensuring the seamless movement of tankers till Delhi's borders, controlling and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments. DDMA has also told Delhi police to monitor the movement of oxygen tankers with a 'green corridor' and told hospitals to appoint an audit committee for supervising and rationalising the use of medical oxygen.

One of Delhi's top govt hospital - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital ran out of oxygen on Friday night and was replinished with oxygen tankers at the nick of time. While 25 of the sickest patients died, several others are still in critical condition. Other hospitals like Saroj Hospital, Aakash Healthcare and Shanti Mukund Hospital too moved the High Court seeking oxygen. Tankers and cylinders were rushed to these respective hospitals at the nick of time.

Delhi Vs UP & Haryana

The Kejriwal govt has alleged that Uttar Pradesh and Haryana govts have stopped oxygen tankers from entering Delhi. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has alleged that the shortage of oxygen in Delhi's hospitals has occurred because an oxygen plant in Faridabad has stopped supply for Delhi, while INOX Air's plant in Greater Noida was being stopped from supplying to Delhi. After Centre's intervention, both plants have resumed supply but the Delhi govt alleges that the promised 480 MT has not yet been met. Now, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has dialled Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and has been assured of 140 MT oxygen supply to Delhi. Now, Centre has ordered Railways to run 'Oxygen Express' trains from Odisha, Bengal and other states to Delhi to overcome the current crisis.

