Two Doctors In Delhi Assaulted For "spreading COVID-19" As They Stepped Out To Buy Fruits

In a deplorable incident, two-woman resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who accused them of "spreading Coronavirus" on Wednesday night. Doctors across the world have been at the frontline of battling the novel COVID-19. 20 Coronavirus hotspots were sealed in Delhi, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government declared face masks to be mandatory in public.

"This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out of their house to buy fruits. The neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted by their neighbours," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.

READ| Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital declared 'containment zone' after 30 staff test Covid positive

When the doctors sought to reason with him, the man allegedly twisted their hands and pushed them back and fled, he said, adding that they "have approached police in this regard." He said both the doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital. A police case has been registered and both the female doctors have suffered injuries to their body, he said.

'Doctors, Healthcare Workers Are Warriors'

Doctors and healthcare professionals are "warriors" in the fight against coronavirus and have to be protected, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday even as the Centre assured that it is doing its best by providing them personal protective equipment (PPE) and other facilities.

The apex court suggested that the government should create a mechanism to solicit suggestions from people about how to go ahead on the issues related to COVID-19, including on providing treatment, the regulatory mechanism for people working from home and also on lockdown. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, hearing through video-conferencing three petitions seeking protective kits for doctors and healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic, was informed by the Centre that PPE kits and other requisite things are being arranged and it is taking steps in this regard.

One of the pleas filed by Nagpur-based Jerryl Banait, who is a doctor by profession, has said that the Centre should ensure that World Health Organization-graded protective gear, including hazmat suits, PPE, starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators and head covers, is made available to all health workers like doctors, nurses, ward boys, medical and para-medical professionals who are attending COVID-19 patients.

READ| 61-year-old woman in Jammu succumbs to Coronavirus; fourth death in J&K

READ| Doctor's death highlights limits of coronavirus death count