Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Gurugram

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Gurugram on Sunday and 35 kg marijuana seized from them, police said.

They were identified as Usman Gani Sheikh (47) of West Bengal and Rakesh (34) of Uttarakhand.

"Usman had come to Rakesh to supply marijuana. Rakesh used to make puddings with the marijuana and sell them," ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

The accused are being questioned, the police added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)