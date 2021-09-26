Two Drug Peddlers Held With Heroin In JK's Reasi

The police arrested two men from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday and recovered heroin from the possession, officials said.

Tabrez Hussain and Sajjad Ahmad were found moving in a suspicious way in Talwara area and their search led to the recovery of some quantity of heroin, a police spokesperson said.

Both the accused were 'notorious' drug peddlers and were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that police are also looking for two of their associates who are on the run.

The spokesperson said Hussain was earlier arrested on September 1 in a drug peddling case and had gotten bail recently, while Ahmad was also arrested July 13 for selling drugs.

The spokesperson said under a special drive against drug abuse, the police have registered 121 cases against 158 offenders in the district since March this year.

