Two From Bihar Held With Ganja In Jammu

Two alleged drug peddlers, hailing from Bihar, were arrested with over 4 kg of ganja in Jammu on Wednesday, police said.

Lukho Mandal and Pawan Kumar were rounded up after they were found moving in a suspicious manner at Satyam Road, Trikuta Nagar, a police spokesman said.

He said 4.192 kilograms of ganja was recovered from the possession of the two, who were presently living on rent in Gangyal area on the outskirts of the city.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

