Two Gangsters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed By Punjab Police After Gunfight

The Punjab police on Monday arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire in Punjab's Bathinda. The arrested accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh and Budhram.

Bishnoi gang men force cops to open fire, nabbed

According to information accessed by Republic, the police received inputs that the gangsters were at village Jassal in Talwandi Sabo.

The cops initially tried to stop the gangsters non-violently but the gangsters opened fire in return. In retaliation, police also fired on gangsters resulting in one sustaining a gunshot wound and another being restrained. Injured gangster Jaswinder Singh was taken to hospital and Budhram was taken into custody by police.

What were the gangsters wanted for?

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Gulneet Khurana said "Bathinda police teams were tracking the locations of both gangsters associates of Lawrence Bishnoi as they were involved in extortion cases and wanted by Bathinda police.”

“The police are further investigating the matter as there are also leads against them in alleged drug peddling," he added.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which operates in Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions, remains active despite Bishnoi himself being in jail for large parts of the last 10 years. Bishnoi has been in custody in numerous prisons in just the last year, being shifted either for his own security or for relevant interrogation in multiple cases.