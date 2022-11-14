Two Groups Clash In Karnataka's Shivamogga Over Social Media Post, 5 Injured; Probe On

In Karnataka, a clash broke out between two groups over a social media post in Shivamogga's Bhadravathi town on Sunday night. A total of five people have been injured in the incident.

Two groups clash in Shivamogga

Republic TV has learnt that two weeks ago, a youth named Gautam put up a WhatsApp status wishing someone a birthday after which Zaheer's reaction offended him. Gautam along with his friend Harish spotted Zaheer in Gandhi's circle and started hurling abuses at him. The heated argument between them soon turned into a physical altercation. Later, Gautam and Zaheer called their friends at the Gandhi circle as a result both groups got involved in a fight. They even pelted stones at each other and used lethal weapons.

In the attack, five people got injured, out of which one person named Rizwan was allegedly stabbed. He was admitted to McGann hospital for further treatment

Notably, there was a tense situation outside the hospital as both groups gathered again and started arguing with each other which was later resorted by the police following a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The SP informed that a case has been registered at Bhadravathi town police station and statements of both parties have been recorded. An investigation is underway.

#BREAKING | 2 groups clash over a trivial issue in Shivamogga, allegedly triggered by a WhatsApp message sent to a friend. In the clash, 5 people were severely injured. A case has been filed but no arrests have been in the incident made so far. Tune in- https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/awvQ9Q5DcI — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

Pro-Hindu activist attacked in Shivamogga

Two weeks earlier, miscreants went on a rampage in Shivamogga as they attacked Prakash, a member of the pro-Hindu group. According to the sources, three bike-borne assailants also swung swords at the banners and posters of Harsha, the slain Bajrang Dal activist, put in place for the rally organised in remembrance of Veer Savarkar.

The incident occurred after Prakash saw two people on the bike tearing the posters of Harsha. After the victim tried to stop the bike-born miscreants, they attacked him causing severe head injuries. Following the attack, Prakash was admitted to the hospital in Shivamogga for treatment. However, all three accused were arrested after two days.