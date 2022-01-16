Two held for cheating printing press owner of about Rs 13.5 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly cheating the owner of a printing press here of almost Rs 13.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a business loan of Rs 45 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Jitendra Singh (28) and Geeta Chauhan (27), who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district, along with other gang member, have cheated a large number of people in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, they said.

Police had last year arrested two men -- Geeta's husband Pushpendra Singh and their accomplice Harish Baghel -- in connection with a 2021 case after one of the victims, Pankaj Kumar, who runs a printing press approached the Crime Branch with a complaint alleging that he was cheated of Rs 13.50 lakh. Investigations revealed that Pushpendra used a fake name, Sumit, to cheat people. A trap was laid and he was picked up by the Crime Branch on October 25, 2021 from Khurja in UP. Subsequently, his associate, Baghel was also arrested, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh.

"The police team has now arrested Jitendra Singh and Geeta from Khurja, Bulandshahar, UP on January 13 and 15, respectively," he said.

During interrogation, Geeta stated that she married Pushpendra about 13 years ago. She used to run a beauty parlour in Khurja but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her beauty parlour suffered losses in 2019. Her husband was working with a private company and he also lost his job. So, they hatched a plan to cheat people on the pretext of providing bank loans, the senior officer said.

They recruited Jitender Solanki and Baghel in their gang and posted an advertisement in the name of Bajaj Capital Finance Ltd for providing all types of loans on Google ads, police said.

"After reading the advertisement on Google ads, Pankaj contacted them. Initially, Pushpendra spoke with him pretending to be Sumit. Then, Geeta spoke with Pankaj and sent him a picture of a cheque worth Rs 45 lakh. She requested him to transfer a processing fee of Rs 45,000 through Google Pay. After some time, she and Pushpendra duped him of close to Rs 13.5 lakh," Singh said.

"Their gang members, Jitendra and Baghel, managed numerous bank accounts that were used to withdraw the money deposited by gullible victims," he said.

Police found out that Geeta was the mastermind of the racket. She managed two bank accounts from Agra, through which the money was routed. "Geeta has also admitted to having honey-trapped some of her victims. She prepared video recordings of her interaction with them and then used the same to trap them in her web of deceit," the officer said.

A laptop, three mobile phones with six SIM cards used for cheating people were recovered from Geeta, police said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI AMP AAR AAR

