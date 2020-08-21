Delhi: Two Held For Giving Rs. 2 Crore To AAP Through Shell Companies

The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police have arrested two persons, including a chartered accountant and an Accommodation Entry Operator for running shell companies. They have allegedly given a donation of Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party through their shell companies. Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW, O P Mishra said that the accused were identified as Mukesh Kumar and Sudhanshu Bansal.

The official said that they used to create shell companies on the basis of forged documents and photographs. The Shell Companies created were used for money laundering, entry operation, and other illegal activities.

READ: COVID-19: Anti-bodies found in 29 pc people in August sero survey, says Delhi Health Minister

The police said that the duo had indulged in forming shell companies by procuring DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and photographs. These companies were used for money laundering, entry operation, and other illegal activities.

"Registrar of Companies, had lodged a compliant with the EOW against four companies (1) M/s Goldmine Buildcon Pvt. Ltd (2) M/s Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt. Ltd (3) M/s Sun Vision Agencies Pvt. Ltd and (4) M/s Infolance Software Solutions Ltd. ROC also mentioned in their complaint that the four companies, allegedly on 05.04.14, donated Rs. 50 Lacs each to Aam Aadmi Party," said Mr Mishra.

READ: Students appeared for improvement equal victim of pandemic, to be treated at par with regulars: Delhi HC

ROC also initiated an inquiry and found that these four companies were bogus. There was a huge infusion of money in these companies by way of ‘share premium amount’ but it was not disclosed that money had come from which sources.

"ROC issued notices to all the directors of four companies but none of them except one Deepak Aggarwal (one of the directors in M/s Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt. Ltd.) appeared. He revealed that the signatures and photograph on the basis of which DIN number was issued in his name do not belong to him," said the senior police official.

READ: Kejriwal's 'Delhi model' improved COVID-19 situation: AAP

The Delhi Police then lodged an FIR and started the investigation. The police found that all the documents submitted by the accused were fake. The police found that Sudhanshu Bansal had submitted all the fake documents in the name of Deepak Aggarwal. The investigation also revealed that all the directors of the four companies namely Yogesh Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Dharmender, and others are employees of accused Mukesh Kumar.