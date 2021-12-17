Two held for killing friend in Maha's Palghar

Palghar, Dec 17 (PTI) Police have arrested two farm labourers from Arnala in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly killing their friend over a financial dispute, an official said on Friday.

The accused were arrested on Thursday, he said.

"On December 10, the decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged around 40, was found near a well in Arnala. The body was sent for post-mortem and on the basis of intelligence inputs, the police came to know that the victim was last seen with a person Dongarpada in Virar, following which he was detained," senior inspector of Arnala Sagari police station, Raju Mane, said, The victim was later identified as Harish Nathu Padal, who worked as a farm labourer and was also involved in fishing, he said.

After the suspect was detained, it came to light that the accused, the victim and one more person were involved in the fishing business for additional income, but they frequently quarreled over the distribution of money among themselves. They also had the habit of drinking, the official said.

"On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the victim and two others over the financial issue. In a fit of rage, the two accused hit the victim on his head with a hard and blunt object, in which he died on the spot. Later, they dumped his body at the isolated place near the well," Mane said.

The duo was arrested and booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and others, police said. PTI COR NP NP

