Two Held For Stabbing Youth To Death In West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 26-year-old man over personal enmity in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 10 pm, police said.

An information was received at Rajouri Garden Police Station from Guru Govind Singh Hospital regarding a patient Dablu Singh, a resident of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar, who was stabbed by some persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

Police reached the hospital, but till then he was referred to Safdarjang Hopital where he died, the officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was stabbed on his neck by some local persons due to personal enmity and a case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden Police Station, the DCP said.

The arrested duo have been identified as Shahlam alias Channa (24) and Ladla alias Faran (20), both also residents of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar, he added.

