Two Held In Delhi's Amar Colony For Cooking Up Robbery Story

Two men were apprehended for allegedly beating up a man and cooking up a story of robbery to get the victim arrested in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), among others at Amar Colony police station against Parvinder and Akash and they were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The victim was identified as Mohit. According to the police, Mohit's wife, who was having an extra-marital affair with Parvinder, had hatched a conspiracy to get the victim arrested.

The accused thrashed Mohit in Okhla Sabzi mandi on October 10 and recorded a video of the incident, the police said, adding that they had put some money in front of him and made another video of Mohit holding the pistol.

Later, Parvinder's friend Akash informed a head constable, who was in the parking lot of ISKCON temple in southeast Delhi, that he had nabbed a man carrying a country-made pistol, the DCP said.

Akash claimed that Mohit had also tried to rob a vegetable vendor in Okhla Sabzi Mandi.

Sensing foul play, the head constable brought Parvinder, Akash and Mohit to Amar Colony police station for questioning.

When questioned, Mohi told the police about his wife's extra-marital affair with Parvinder and narrated the entire incident, the DCP said.

The police analysed the videos and Whatsapp chats, and it was found that Mohit's wife was on a video call with Parvinder when he was being beaten up.

When the accused were confronted, they confessed to their offence, the DCP added.

