Two Held With 31 Kg Poppy On Jammu Outskirts

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 kilograms of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, officials said.

During a routine checking, a police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Nagrota traffic police checkpost (TCP), they said.

They recovered 31 kilograms of poppy, which was hidden in toolbox of the vehicle, the officials said.

Police rounded up Balbir Singh of Ludiana (Punjab) and Ashok Kumar of Samba, they said.

A case was registered at Nagrota police station and the accused arrested.

Further investigation of the case is going on.

Police have started working on backward linkages, from where exactly drugs had been procured and the forward linkages also where the drugs were to be delivered. Intensive questioning is going on to know about their other accomplices in the crime, the officials said.

