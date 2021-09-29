Two Held With Cocaine Worth Rs 67.5 Lakh In Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a Tanzanian national and a local peddler for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 67.5 lakh in the western suburb of Bandra, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the ANC nabbed Tanzanian national Yakub Macho Nagalina (41), a resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, and Bhendi Bazar resident Mohammed Shahid Qureshi (38), an official said.

The ANC's Bandra unit on Monday apprehended Qureshi with 105 gm of cocaine, he said, adding that the accused was claiming to be a scribe of a local channel.

During interrogation, Qureshi revealed that he had procured the contraband from Nagalina, following which the latter was apprehended on Tuesday, the official said.

At least 120 gm of cocaine was recovered from a bag found in Nagalina's possession, he added.

