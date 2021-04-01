Two High-end Luxury Cars Parked At Mumbai Police HQ By Sachin Vaze Raises Questions

As the scandalous Vazegate continues to explode with every passing minute, Republic Media Network has now accessed images of high-end cars parked inside the Mumbai Police Headquarters, allegedly in possession of now arrested and suspended API Sachin Vaze. With several other vehicles seized from Sachin Vaze's possession in the probe of the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren - owner of a car decor business - and the Antilia bomb scare, the two cars caught parked at the Mumbai Police HQ raise questions over the possible involvement of several other officials. The two cars in question were reportedly parked where senior officers park their vehicles at the headquarters.

With the emergence of two new luxury cars now in the case, the total number of vehicles in question stands at eight. The two new high-end cars - a black Audi and a black Mercedez Benz - parked at the Mumbai Police HQ and the recoveries made by the NIA also question if former Mumbai Police top cop Param Bir Singh, who has now been shunted out, was aware of Sachin Vaze using multiple high-end cars.

As per sources, the Maharashtra ATS suspects that Sachin Vaze had used the black Audi in question to travel to Ghodbunder on March 3 along with constable Vinayak Shinde. Moreover, sources say that Mansukh Hiren was also called to the same place, adding that the NIA has been scanning through CCTV footage to track the movement of the vehicles in question. READ | NIA tracing black Audi used by Sachin Vaze; 8th car linked to suspended Mumbai cop so far

NIA seizes Vaze's personal car

To date, the NIA has seized possession of six different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for different reasons. While the probing agencies first seized control of the explosive-laden Green Scorpio which was parked outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence, the NIA recovered 5 vehicles subsequently, which were used by Vaze. After Vaze's arrest on March 13, the NIA seized a white Innova - which was being used by police personnel - following which a black Mercedez Benz was seized. From the black Mercedez, the NIA had recovered 5 lakh cash and a cash counting. Moreover, the vehicle was also spotted on February 17 to pick up Mansukh Hiren.

Apart from this, the NIA on March 30, also seized the now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze's personal vehicle. The central agency investigating the death of Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia bomb scare, in which Vaze is the prime accused, has recovered a white Mitsubishi Outlander from Navi Mumbai. The car, which allegedly belongs to the tainted Mumbai Police cop, had been abandoned in Navi Mumbai for several days before residents of the locality reported it to the police.