Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Eliminated By Forces In Kashmir's Kulgam

Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces at Wanpora in Qaimoh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday morning. The gunfight erupted during the wee hours of Saturday after army’s 1-Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search operation at Wanpora in Qaimoh area of Kulgam, 65 km from Srinagar city, following an input about the presence of militants in the area.

As per the sources, “As terrorists got trapped, security forces asked them to surrender". "However, they opened fire, which was retaliated triggering an encounter,” sources said while adding two militants were killed in the operation.

Identities yet to be ascertained

Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, while confirming the killing of two militants in the encounter said the identities of the slain were yet to be ascertained. However, sources said the slain terrorists were locals and affiliated with local outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” IG Kumar said.

In this connection case, FIR No. 30/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Qaimoh and an investigation has been initiated.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” Kumar said.

Anti-terror ops gain success

As part of a new strategy, authorities are quietly burying the bodies of local terrorists at faraway places without identifying them to avoid huge funerals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pertinently, on May 25, security forces killed two terrorists from an Islamic State-inspired group during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The terrorists Adil Ahmad Wani alias Abu Ibrahim and Shaheen Bashir Thoker, who belonged to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) were killed.

Both of them were gunned down during an encounter, which broke out between the terrorists and a joint team of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manzgam area of Kulgam district

Since the beginning of this year, 77 terrorists have been killed across Kashmir in dozens of encounters with security forces. In 2019, 154 terrorists were killed in gun battles across Kashmir in the first seven months. In the next five months, only 20 terrorists were neutralized by the security forces as anti-insurgency operations almost came to a halt as security and communication clampdown was imposed to prevent civilian protests in the wake of revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

