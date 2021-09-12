Two Members Of International Drug Syndicate Held, One Afghan National On The Run

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two members of an international drug syndicate who had been receiving drugs through an Afghanistan national. 16.5 kg Heroin worth Rs 30 crore has been recovered from them. DCP of Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said that Babu Lal alias Bablu and Chigozie Foster Okafor alias David a Nigerian national were arrested following a tip-off.

Drug Racket in Delhi: 16.5 kg Heroin recovered

The official said that the arrested Nigerian National used to send heroin to other countries through courier services from Delhi. Inspector Ishwar Singh and ACP Attar Singh had got a tip-off about the drug syndicate. The information was developed and a team was formed to bust the racket.

"We developed the information to conduct a raid. Surveillance on the activities of these drug suppliers was mounted. During this exercise, two members of the syndicate were identified. Efforts of more than two months succeeded when specific information was received that Babu Lal would be coming to the Mangolpuri area to meet his associate. A trap was laid and he was arrested," said the official.

Babu Lal disclosed that he had been recovering these drugs from Chigozie. At his instance, Chigozie was also arrested when he was going to deliver a consignment to one of his customers. His flat was searched and drugs and other materials used in the making of drugs were recovered.

Police said that apart from heroin 1 Kg Phenobarbital, 10 kgs Chemical (both controlled substances) used in the processing of heroin have also been recovered at the instance of the accused. Apart from the above recovery of contraband from arrested persons, grinding/mixing equipment, utensils and other incriminating material used in processing and packing of heroin have also been recovered from the house of the above Nigerian National. "We are conducting raids to nab the Afghanistan national who was helping them," said the police official.

(Image: Republicworld.com)