Two Mewati Gang Members Arrested By Delhi Police After A Mini Gun Battle

After a mini gun battle, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two Mewat based interstate gang robbers. Around 25 rounds were fired from both the sides. DCP of Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that the accused were identified as Ahmad alias Kalma and Saddam. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 calibre, two single-shot pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The accused Ahmad was on the run in seven cases of the uprooting of ATMs in Delhi. The UP Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

Kushwaha said that it was a joint venture between Haryana and Delhi Police in which the accused were held from Nuh district. The special cell had been working on special inputs regarding the gangster active in NCR. The team got a tip off about the hiding place of the accused. The information was further developed and shared with Haryana police and a raid was conducted at the said place.

"The joint team of Delhi Police and Haryana police surrounded the said house. The criminals were asked to surrender but they opened fire instead. A large crowd also gathered and attacked the police team. The police launched a counter attack as the accused were continuously opening fire at the team. One of the bullets hit Ahmad in his knee and he collapsed. A police official of Haryana also sustained bullet injury," said Kushwaha.

The official said that mob was controlled after a bit resistance and situation was brought under control. Accused Ahmad and ASI Rakesh of Haryana police were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Mandi Khera, Haryana for the treatment.

"It is also worth mentioning that members of their gang are very ruthless and dreaded. They invariable remain armed while committing any crime and don’t hesitate to attack police personnel or police vehicles when they are confronted or cornered by police," Kushwaha added.

