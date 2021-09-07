Two Minors Rescued In Assam, 2 Arrested

Two minor girls were rescued and their suspected kidnappers arrested by the Guwahati Police in Assam on Tuesday, police said.

In both incidents, the suspected kidnappers had trapped the girls on the pretext of establishing a romantic relationship, an Assam Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The first case of kidnapping was registered at Dispur Police Station on September 3, while the second case was lodged at Khetri Police Station on September 5.

However, no link was found between the two incidents, it said. In the first case, the accused and the victim were tracked by the investigating officer to a Dhubri-bound bus from Goalpara in the western part of the state, the spokesperson said.

“The local police helped us by intercepting the bus and tracing both the accused and the victim. The accused has been arrested and the victim rescued,” he said.

They are being brought to Dispur Police Station for further course of action, the spokesperson said in the statement.

Based on intelligence inputs and technical support, the victim and the accused of the second incident were located in Lanka area of Hojai district, the spokesperson said.

“The accused was arrested and brought to Khetri Police Station. The girl was rescued and necessary legal steps are being taken,” he added.

