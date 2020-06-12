Two Noida Cops Sent To District Line For Hitting Unarmed Youth

A youth was brutally beaten up by alleged drunk Noida Police personnel in Noida Sector 63' Wajidpur village.

According to the information, the accused police personnel beat up the victim in an inebriated condition. The family of the victim has alleged that the accused hit the victim on his private part which resulted in severe injuries and he had to be hospitalised.

The accused police personnel are Paltu Ram and Mahavir Khatana. Paltu Ram is posted with sector 63's H Block while Mahavir is posted with C Block of sector 63 police post.

"My brother Anil was sitting outside our home when SI Paltu Ram along with Mahavir reached there. He asked my son about his name. After a while, he started beating him. He kicked him on his private part and slapped him many times," said the brother of the victim Ravi adding that a party was held in the area, the accused cop came to attend the party and drank liquor over there.

Anil was removed to Kailash hospital where he is undergoing treatment. There are injury on his private part due to which he can't walk properly.

The matter was reported to the senior official after which both the accused police personnel were sent to district line. An Assistant Commissioner of Police rank official is looking into the matter.

Parvinder a local social worker who raised the issue has demanded that both the police personnel should be placed under suspension instead of sending to district line.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the accused cop can be seen hitting the victim.

