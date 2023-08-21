Two Pakistani Nationals Caught Trying To Smuggle In Rs 150 Crore-worth Heroin Into Punjab

Two Pakistani nationals were caught allegedly smuggling in Rs 150 crore-worth heroin in Ferozepur district of Punjab. Joint forces of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered heroin weighing nearly 30 kilos from the accused. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 20-21 on the banks of river Sutlej near Gatti Matar village in the district, according to a statement by the BSF.

At around 2:45 am, forces observed movement, BSF said, adding that the troops initially challenged the duo. "Sensing an imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, troops fired upon the miscreants," the forces added. One of the accused was injured in the firing, having suffered a bullet wound to his arm.

The accused was moved to Civil Hospital. A search operation is on in the area.

Sources said the operation was launched following a tip-off generated by the Punjab Police based on a specific intercept. Punjab Police has registered an FIR at SSOC Fazilka and the investigation has been launched to look into the forward and backward links of these two accused smugglers.

Sources further said that these two alleged Pakistani smugglers, who have been apprehended in the joint operation, were operating from the other side of the border for the last couple of months and had been instrumental in pushing multiple consignments of narcotics into the Indian territory.

More than 100 attempts at narcotics smuggling have been foiled by the Border Security Force so far this year, and nearly 300 kilos of heroin seized. The total amount of narcotics seized by the BSF is worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore in the global market.