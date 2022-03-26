Last Updated:

Two Rape Woman After Threatening To Kill Her Minor Son In MP Village

Two rape woman after threatening to kill her minor son in MP village

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Bhind (MP), Mar 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was raped by two men who held her three-year-old son hostage at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a village under Mehgaon police station, around 40 km away from the Bhind district headquarter, police said.

The accused Vikram (28) and Krishna Sharma (30) threatened to kill the complainant's three-year-old son with a gun and raped her by taking turns, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said quoting the FIR.

A case of rape was registered and search is on to trace the accused duo, he added. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT