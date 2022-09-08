Two Suicide Incidents Reported From Hyderabad, Kanpur IITs In 2 Days

Two suicides have been reported in two days at the Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad and Kanpur, sending shockwaves to the campus of the premier engineering institute. On Wednesday, a 23-year-old IIT-Hyderabad student allegedly committed suicide at a lodge near the institute where he was staying.

Megh Kapoor, a BTech graduate, allegedly jumped off the terrace of the building in the early hours of September 7. A native of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, he had been staying at the lodge in Sangareddy town after passing out from IIT three months ago.

The police are still investigating the reason for his extreme step. Police said a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered following a complaint by the lodge staff.

IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel room

The incident comes close to the heels of another suicide reported at IIT Kanpur. Prashant Singh, a mechanical engineering student had bolted his hostel room door on Tuesday. When Prashant did not respond, his friend called campus security to force the door open. The officials broke into the room and found him dead.

Prashant enrolled in IIT Kanpur in 2019 for his master's degree before signing up for a Ph.D. program last year. He had "outstanding academic qualifications", the institute said in a statement, adding that it has "lost a talented student and aspiring scientist."

In a similar incident on August 31, a second-year MTech student was found dead on the IIT Hyderabad campus. Rahul Bingumalla, 25, was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room.

Earlier on August 20, a female IIT student was found dead on the railway tracks near the Avadi railway station in Chennai. The student, identified as Meghashree (30) hailed from Odisha. She had come to the institute for research work for 3 months and was staying at the IIT Madras hostel. Meghashree had completed her M.Tech and PhD from Delhi.

Another student's suicide was also reported from an IIIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology) in Srikakulam district Andhra Pradesh. The 17-year-old was reportedly "heartbroken" because she did not fare well in her exam.

