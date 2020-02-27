Two Teams Of Crime Branch Formed To Investigate North-east Delhi Riots

On Thursday, two teams of Crime Branch were formed to investigate the rampant Delhi violence that resulted in over 34 dead, and 189 injured. Sources report that DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo will look after the Investigation of the North-east Delhi riots. The two DCP's would also have a large team under them. Each of their teams would constitute of 4 ACPs,12 inspectors and 16 SIs.

NSA Doval reigns in control

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik and the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister. Earlier in the day, it was reported that NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 34 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

