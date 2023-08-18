Two Terror Modules Busted In Uri; Eight Terrorist Associates Held

In a significant triumph against terrorism, J&K security forces successfully dismantled two Lashkar-e-Taiba's terror modules operating in the Uri region and foiled potential terror attack. The operation carried out with precision and coordination, resulted in the arrest of eight terrorist associates and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army's 16 SIKHLI at North Kashmir's churunda's Uri. Acting on credible inputs, the forces conducted simultaneous raids across several locations in Uri. Cases under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act were registered in Police Station Uri.

During the search at two different locations, two grenades were recovered from an associate who was later identified as Showkat Ali Awan from Churunda Uri and taken into custody. During further questioning, he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din from Churunda Uri and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana, from Churunda who were questioned. Upon their disclosure, two grenades, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine and four live rounds were recovered from them.

During the search at another location, the forces recovered four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, ten live rounds, Rs 50,000 cash and a vehicle (bearing registration no. CH0ID- 9588) from the associates. Five terrorist associates and the driver were taken into custody.

All the five terrorist associates were identified as Akhter Niyaz Bhat, a resident of Tarzoo Sopore; Mohammad Aslam Khatana, a resident of Churunda Uri; Muneer Mohiuddin Ahmad, a resident of Jabla Uri; Mudasir Yousuf Gokno, a resident of Krankshivan and Bilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hardushiva.

According to Police officials, the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and reportedly involved in various subversive activities, including recruiting new members, procuring arms, and providing logistical support to their respective modules. Preliminary investigations suggest that the modules were planning to carry out attacks in the region, posing a serious threat to the peace and security of the area, said a police official while speaking to Republic TV.

The arrested terrorist associates are involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and the distribution of arms to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities. The recovered arms and ammunition include assault rifles, grenades, explosive devices, and other weapons, all of which were intended to be used in carrying out nefarious plans.

The swift action taken by the security forces has undoubtedly prevented potential loss of life and property. Residents have expressed relief and gratitude towards the security forces for their continuous efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Uri region has witnessed a series of unfortunate incidents over the years, making such operations crucial in ensuring the safety of the local population.

Authorities have praised the joint efforts of the security forces and emphasised their commitment to uprooting terrorism from the region. The successful operation serves as a reminder of the tireless dedication and vigilance displayed by the security personnel in safeguarding the nation against acts of terror.

The operation is expected to provide a significant setback to the terrorist outfits operating in the region and send a clear message that their activities will not be tolerated. The security forces remain on high alert, committed to thwarting any further attempts to disturb the peace and harmony of the Uri region.