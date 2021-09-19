Two Women Among Three Drug Peddlers Arrested: Police

Three alleged drug peddlers including two women were arrested along with over 2.5 kgs of ‘ganja’ and 21.5 kgs poppy straw at different places in Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Rekha Devi and Maya Mir were noticed moving in a suspicious manner at Domail in Katra town of Reasi district this morning and were intercepted by police, a police spokesman said.

He said the search of Maya's bag led to the recovery of 1.9 kgs of Ganja, while 750 grams of Ganja was recovered from the possession of Devi, who were both booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

With their arrest, the spokesman said a total of 156 drug peddlers were arrested and 120 cases registered in the district since March this year.

He said another police party recovered 21.5 kgs of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound truck during checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district on Saturday.

The truck was coming from Kashmir when it was stopped for checking, the spokesman said, adding its driver Rakesh Kumar of Kapoorthala in Punjab was arrested and booked under NDPS Act.