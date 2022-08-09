Shrikant Tyagi's Cousin Claims 'no Idea Of His Whereabouts' Hours Before Arrest In Meerut

Shrikant Tyagi and three others were arrested on Tuesday by the police from Meerut, days after his video abusing and assaulting a woman went viral, according to sources. Notably, while Shrikant Tyagi was on the run, his family attempted to defend the accused and called the Noida assault case a 'small matter'. Speaking to the media, Tyagi's cousin Rashmika claimed that the family had 'no contact' with the absconding accused, and alleged that the entire argument had been orchestrated by the victim and her husband, who was behind the video recording.

"He has always maintained peace, I do not know why he is being picked up. I have last spoken to him 2 weeks ago. I have not maintained contact with anyone. I am a student, busy with my education life. We just got to know through TV that he is surrendering. I have only seen his private gunners, who anyone can hire. I have never seen government security, only his private bouncers, who would accompany him when he had to go for meetings or family outings," she claimed.

"A hundred things are being created out of a small thing. This is just a small thing, it is a case of abusing a woman. I appeal to Tyagi community to support us. There were no goons who entered, they were a member of our community. We don't know who they were, but they were from the Tyagi community. We have no contact with Shrikant Tyagi at all. But they were coming to meet us maybe, if we knew we would have ensured their safe movement. I will bring my community into the matter because we need help and support from them. We are alone," she stated.

Tyagi's cousin alleges plot to target him

Alleging an ulterior motive she accused the residents of Grand Omaxe of conspiring and framing her brother. "Although I will not justify the behaviour, have you wondered who the man is who recorded it? It was the husband of the woman. Why did he have no reaction to it when it was happening? This was planned, he was purposely called outside and an argument was orchestrated," she stated.

#BREAKING | Noida assault case: Shrikant Tyagi's family plays victim after assault; says 'It's a small issue. I'm not defending his words but the argument was started intentionally'



Watch here - https://t.co/DM34xN2Rby pic.twitter.com/MpYndH70rR — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi, who is absconding in the Noida assault case has been traced down to Uttarakhand. Sources have claimed that on Sunday, the police traced his location to Rishikesh, and the accused was also caught on CCTV footage in Haridwar. Another four-wheeler owned by him was seized by the Noida Police on Tuesday.