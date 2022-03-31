UAPA Tribunal Extends Ban On Zakir Naik's IRF By 5 Yrs, Says 'sufficient Cause' For Action

A Tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has now confirmed the extension of the ban on Zakir Naik's foundation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) by five years. The UAPA Tribunal in its order has said that there are sufficient reasons and causes for declaring controversial IRF an illegitimate association. The Tribunal led by former Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel heard the matter for several days before announcing the extension of the ban on the controversial televangelist’s foundation.

Confirming the ban on IRF for five years, the UAPA Tribunal noted that there existed sufficient cause for imposing the same. Furthermore, the Tribunal noted that material placed on record proved IRF’s involvement in ‘activities which not only incite and encourage the youth to undertake the unlawful activities with an intent to threaten the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of India but also cause disaffection against India’.

Sufficient cause IRF as an "unlawful association": MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification confirming the Tribunal’s observation of the IRF being linked with unlawful activities. The UAPA Tribunal noted that the Central Government had sufficient cause to take action and to declare IRF as an "unlawful association". “The Notification dated 15.11.2021 issued by the Union of India under sub-Sections (1) and (3) of Section 3 of the Act declaring Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an "unlawful association" is hereby confirmed. The reference is answered in the affirmative,” the notification read.

The Centre while appealing for the ban submitted before the Tribunal that “Zakir Naik is the heart and soul of IRF and continues to be a trustee of the said foundation.” The Centre claimed that despite the previous ban, Naik has been indulging in unlawful activities that affect the security of the country that have the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony. The Centre further submitted the previous notification that banned the foundation, dated 17.11.2016 and said there were sufficient reasons and cause for declaring the IRF as an "unlawful association" for a period of 5 years.

'Necessary to declare IRF an unlawful association': MHA

Back on November 15, 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the IRF was indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security. The government informed that it was of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote disharmony on grounds of religion. Following this, on December 14, the Centre constituted a UAPA Tribunal comprising Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) provisions to adjudicate the ban.