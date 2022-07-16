Udaipur: After Kahaiya Lal's Murder, 2 Traders Get Threat Calls From Pakistan Numbers

Days after the beheading of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Republic TV learnt that two traders from the Rajasthan city have also received threat calls on Saturday. Sources told the channel that the threat calls were made via WhatsApp from a Pakistani number. Police have been deployed outside the business establishments of both the traders as the matter is being investigated, as per sources.

In the Udaipur beheading, 3 accused sent to judicial custody

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on June 28 in his shop in Udaipur by two cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who posted a grisly video of the crime online. In the video, Akhtari and Ghouse taking responsibility, boasted of teaching 'a lesson' to Kanhaiya for a post he reportedly made on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended over a controversial remark she made during a debate on national television.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on June 30, while Wasim Attari, Mohammad Mohsin and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh were nabbed on July 4, July 6 and July 10, respectively, for being involved in the conspiracy to 'avenge the insult to Islam' over a post shared on social media supporting Nupur Sharma after her controversial remarks. The arrested accused are said to be linked with the Pakistan-based organization Dawat-i-Islaami.

With the Pakistan angle emerging, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, took over the probe and registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and Sections 16, 18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA).

On July 16, NIA produced Mohammed Riyaz Akhtari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammed Sheikh in Jaipur's NIA court, which remanded them to judicial custody.