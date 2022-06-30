Udaipur Beheading: 26 Injury Marks Found On Kanhaiya Lal's Body During Post-mortem

In the shocking development pertaining to the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, 26 injury marks have been found on his body during the post-mortem, according to the reports on Wednesday.

Amid the uproar over Kanhaiya Lal's gruesome killing, a post-mortem of a 46-year-old tailor was conducted on Wednesday after he was killed by two people by the cleaver. According to PTI, police sources revealed that 26 injury marks were found in the post-mortem conducted on Wednesday morning, adding that it is not clear whether all the injuries were caused by the cleaver. "Multiple injuries were there on the body. They were on the neck, head, hand, back and chest," police sources told PTI.

Ashok Gehlot to visit Udaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and other officers is scheduled to reach Udaipur on June 30 to examine the situation.

A day after the gruesome murder of a shopkeeper in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level meeting with the senior officials on Wednesday, June 29, over the law and order situation in the state. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence which was attended by Rajendra Yadav, Minister Of State For Home, Chief Secretary, PSCM, ACS Home, DGP, DG Intelligence, ADG Crime, ATS and SOG, Law and order.

NIA registers UAPA case in Udaipur killing

The NIA has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Udaipur murder. The agency said that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country."

A spokesperson for the counter-terror task force said that the NIA teams have reached Udaipur and initiated a probe into the incident. "The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," he said.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two persons in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused - Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar - have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(with inputs from PTI)